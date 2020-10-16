China Threatens Countermeasures Against US Sanctions Over Hong Kong Issue

On Thursday, October 15 China reacted to the new US sanctions imposed on its officials responsible for Hong Kong security saying that the move attempts to hamper the city's stability and threatens unspecified countermeasures. As per reports, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China “firmly opposes and strongly condemns” the US sanctions.

READ: US Releases Report On 10 Individuals Undermining Freedom, Rule Of Law In Hong Kong

China criticizes US sanctions

Associated Press quoted Zhao saying that the report “grossly interfered in China’s internal affairs" and further exposed Washington's “sinister intentions to undermine Hong Kong’s prosperity and stability and contain China’s development". Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson added, "If the U.S. insists on going its own way, China will take resolute countermeasures to safeguard national sovereignty and security interests, and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies and related personnel".

As per the reports, the sanctions include visa restrictions and a ban on dealings between the named individuals and US financial institutions.

READ: Pompeo Defends 12 Hong Kongers Detained By China

The US State Department on Wednesday released an in-depth report on 10 individuals whose actions have threatened the freedoms of the people residing in Hong Kong. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took to Twitter to criticise the actions of the Chinese Communist Party for toppling the autonomy of the semi-autonomous region.

US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, in a statement, said that with the imposition of the security law, the Chinese government has crippled democratic institutions, human rights, judicial independence, and individual freedoms in Hong Kong. Ortagus added that the US "has publicly condemned" the "problematic actions" taken by Beijing and Hong Kong authorities to dismantle the city's autonomy.

On the other hand, Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has consistently defended the security law as "totally constitutional, legal and reasonable," insisting it would not undermine human rights and freedoms in Hong Kong. Lam stressed the law would "restore stability to Hong Kong," adding she did "not understand why certain foreign countries" had commented on it.

Denouncing Beijing’s National Security Law, the US has said that the law denies Hong Kongers their fundamental rights and liberties. It also added that the law increases the communist party's control over Hong Kong's internal affairs adding that the legislation was the “latest violation” of Beijing's commitment to the city's people.

READ: Hong Kong Leader Delays Policy Address Until Beijing Visit

READ: Hong Kong Police Arrest 9 For Aiding Dozen To Flee Territory

Inputs/Image: AP