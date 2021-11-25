Aggravated at Biden administration's invitation to Taiwan for the "Summit for Democracy” and excluding China on Wednesday threatened the US for providing “a platform” to the "Taiwan independence" forces, and bolstering and emboldening them. “There is but one China in the world, the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory,” Zhao Lijialn, spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry said at a state presser. “One China principle is a widely-recognised norm of international reations,” the Chinese minister reminded the US, adding that "Taiwan has no other international status in the international law than being part of China.”

“Giving Taiwan the stage only makes the US hurt and puts it in a difficult situation. Playing with fire the pro-independence forces (of Taiwan) only getting themselves burnt," said Zhao. Further he emphasised that China “firmly opposes” the invitation by the US to the Taiwan authorities to the so-called "Summit for Democracy”.

US does bloc politics, targets its geostrategic goals, and maintains global hegemony using 'democracy'': China

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson asked the US to respect the 3 Joint Communiqués with China, which was the bilateral negotiations between the US and China at the time of 37th President of the US Richard Nixon’s tenure when the two countries agreed to normalise relations, agreeing that PRC is the sole legitimate government of China. “We have repeatedly stated our position,” the Chinese minister asserted when asked about the US invitation of Taiwan to the "Summit for Democracy”. China lambasted the US for “only using democracy” as a cover and tool to advance its geostrategic goals, suppress other countries, divide the world, and serve its selfish agenda of maintaining hegemony. The US does block politics and incites confrontation under the guise of democracy, said Zhao, adding that the US was reincarnating the Cold War mentality, which has been widely questioned and rejected by visionary people of the international community.

Taiwan thanks the Biden administration

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs hailed US President Joe Biden's administration's decision to include Taiwan and expressed gratitude. It also informed that the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office Representative, Taiwan Ambassador Bi-khim Hsiao, and Digital Minister Audrey Tang will be flying to the United States at the inaugural event of global forces “for good”. Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry noted: “We’re stronger together”. However, Chinese President Xi Jinping has previously said that those in Taiwan who seek independence and such supporters in the US, were “playing with fire”, reported Xinhua.