China Starts Filming Shows, Movies On Korean War To Fan Anti-American Sentiment: Reports

China has reportedly started shooting films and TV shows on the Korean war to fan the anti-American sentiments amid deteriorating Sino-US relationship. The three-year-long war was fought between North and South Korea almost seven-decades ago when China and the erstwhile Soviet Union supported Pyongyang and the United States supported Seoul.

The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has now started focussing on a concerted propaganda campaign against the US by broadcasting nationalistic films, especially the ones based on the Korean war that ended in a stalemate. The shooting of several films depicting war with the US has begun, including film titled Kumgang Chon starring Wu Jing, directed by Hu Guan and Frant Gwo. The other Korean War-themed movies include the Bloody Battle of Shangganling and Snowy Battle of Chosin Reservoir.

Last month, China’s National Radio and Television Administration issued guidelines instructing radio and television bureaus of all provinces to “carefully select and broadcast excellent TV series on the theme of the War of Resistance Against Japan”. It called for strict implementation of the pre-broadcast review, rebroadcast and review system, and ordered not to broadcast TV dramas that “violate common sense” and misinterpret history.

“Radio and television administration departments and broadcasting organizations at all levels must thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era,” read the instruction.

"The shows or dramas must remind audiences of the Chinese people's significant contributions to the defeat of fascism and promote the great spirit of resisting foreign aggression," it added.

Read: COVID-19: WHO Completes Groundwork In China, Carves Way For Epidemiological Studies

Read: 'Open Robbery!': China Stooge Aghast As Trump Seeks US Cut From Any Microsoft-TikTok Sale

Further sanctions on China

Last week, the United States imposed sanctions on a powerful Chinese firm and two officials for alleged involvement in the human rights abuse against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities. The US Treasury Department said that it has blacklisted Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC), along with Sun Jinlong, a former Political Commissar of the XPCC, and Peng Jiarui, the Deputy Party Secretary and Commander of the XPCC.

They have been blacklisted for their alleged connection to serious human rights abuse against ethnic minorities in the Xinjiang region, which include mass arbitrary detention and severe physical abuse. Secretary of the Treasury, Steven T. Mnuchin, said in a statement that the US is committed to using the full breadth of its financial powers to hold human rights abusers accountable in Xinjiang and across the world.

Read: US Secy Of State Pompeo, Indonesian Counterpart Review Defense Ties Over South China Sea

Read: WHO Team Probing Covid's Origin Concludes China Mission; Bigger Team To Be Deployed To Wuhan