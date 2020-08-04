US Secy Of State Pompeo, Indonesian Counterpart Review Defense Ties Over South China Sea

The US State Department has reportedly said on August 3 that State Secretary Mike Pompeo had a high-level discussion with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi about the bilateral defense ties between both the nations. As per reports, they also discussed regional tensions over China's claim that it owns the majority of the South China Sea. The state department reportedly said in a statement that there is a strong US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership and both the countries share the same goal of respect for international law in the South China Sea.

High-level talk

According to the reports, Pompeo and Marsudi also highlighted the importance of increased public health and economic cooperation to rebuild the economies of the US and Indonesia as well as to keep the region safe. Indonesia has rejected China's claim over the South China Sea, although, the country is not a claimant in the South China Sea dispute which involves China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei and Vietnam.

As per the reports, Pompeo stressed about the Indonesian island Natuna as being outside of China's jurisdiction. The exclusive economic zone of Natuna overlaps with the "nine-dash line" map that marks China's claim to the disputed waterway. According to the international media reports, Indonesia has conducted a four-day drill in the South China Sea with 24 warships which include two missile destroyers, four escort vessels, and an unspecified land-based training.

Amid China’s growing interest in the South China Sea, Indonesia has conducted exercises in the vicinity of the Riau Islands. Through the years, China has claimed large sections of the water and has even assembled arms at several territories over disputed islands in the region. In recent years, there has been a spike in incursions led by China into the 200-mile exclusive economic zone surrounding the Natunas group of islands. But now Indonesia has reportedly attempted to strengthen its grounds.

Even though the United States has repeatedly restricted China’s interests of expansion but the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) have avoided following America’s lead amid fears of either economic and military retaliation. The Foreign Brief has stated that if the US continues to adopt aggressive foreign policies instead of providing strong support against China’s tactics, then the ASEAN members will also be motivated to hardline the deterrence measures and even the military confrontation.

