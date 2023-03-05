China To Harden Xi Jinping Control; Beijing To Discuss Significant Reforms In Two Sessions

Chinese President Xi Jinping's hold on the country is set to strengthen even further, as lawmakers sit down together this week in Beijing to discuss significant reforms. According to the BBC, the National People's Congress is set to officially confirm Jinping's third presidential term as well as the appointments of his key team members, including the premier.

The meetings, which are officially known as the Two Sessions, are held on an annual basis. However, this year's event is a crucial one, as it would focus on reshaping Communist Party and state institutions. Furthermore, they will harden control over bodies responsible for monitoring the finance sector and scientific and technical work, while also "strengthening party-building work" in the private sector. This would end up tightening the Chinese Communist Party's control over the private sector amidst a strong crackdown on corruption that has resulted in the disappearance of several top businessmen.

What are the Two Sessions?

The Two Sessions are meetings held annually in the Chinese capital of Beijing by the country's legislature and top political advisory body. They draw in thousands of representatives from all around the country. In China, the National People's Congress serves as the parliament and the rubber-stamp body for the CCP by passing major laws on already-made decisions.

This year's meeting is slated to take place this week to officiate Jinping's leadership over the country and the armed forces. It will also be the event that would unveil the new second-in-command or premier. According to speculations, Li Qiang, one of Jinping's most trusted men, will take over the role following Li Keqiang's exit last October.