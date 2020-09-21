China Announces Date For Seventh National Census; All You Need To Know

China which has a current population of 1,440,555,360 as of Sunday, September 20 as per the Worldometer report and is known to be the world's most populous country is all set to unveil its seventh national census on November 1. State-run news agency Xinhua reports claim that nearly 7 million census workers have been put by the Chinese government all over the country to collect names, ID numbers, gender, marital status, as well as education and professional information. The report also added that the government is putting efforts to encourage the residents to use cell phones and other digital platforms to declare information.

New population census

In addition, China keeps a track of its populace by conducting a national census every 10 years. As per reports, the last survey found that there is a significant increase in population with figures rising from 1.29 billion to 1.37 billion. Moreover, China was the first country to include foreigners in the census and most of the foreign citizens were found to be from South Korea, the United States and Japan.

The census found in 2010 that the number of people in the age group of 14 or younger was down 6.2% from the previous census. Last year, China saw a huge plunge in its birthrate hitting the lowest since the founding of the People's Republic in 1949. the statistics revealed that more than 250 million Chinese were over 60 years old last year making up more than 18% of the population. This figure is estimated to rise one-third of the country's population by 2050 - which is 480 million people.

The state-led news agency report claims that this year's census in China may witness a decrease in the total size of the population for the first time in decades. On the other hand, India also scheduled to hold its first phase of Census operations to be held from April 1 to September 30, but has postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, India is set to overtake China as the world's most populous country by 2025.

According to the reports, the coronavirus pandemic will be a major threat and pose serious concerns to China as millions of census workers moving across the country. It has been seen that there is a huge low in the numbers of new coronavirus cases in China in recent weeks with no new domestic infections recorded. The country has confirmed few imported cases on Sunday.

