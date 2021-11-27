China: Tourism Activities Go Downhill As COVID Cases Surge In Shanghai

As China continues to witness a surge in COVID-19 cases, the government has decided to demote tourism activities in Shanghai and Xuzhou. The decision has been taken by the administration after three cases of domestically transmitted coronavirus cases were reported in Shanghai, ANI cited CNA report. In a bid to control the spread of COVID-19, the action taken by the government has resulted in the tourism industry getting impacted in Shanghai.

After the coronavirus cases were detected in Shanghai city, the government has barred travel agencies from organising activities that involve trips between the city and other provincial regions. The government has also sealed a few residential compounds that face high infection risk. As per the Global Times report, more than 30% of flights were cancelled at Shanghai Pudong International Airport.

As per the Global Times report, more than 20 hospitals in Shanghai had suspended OPD and emergency services after the cases were detected. Lu Taohong, deputy director of the Shanghai Health Commission stated that hospitals have put in place closed-loop management as the three COVID-19 patients had come in contact with numerous people involving cultural activities, workplaces, transportation.

Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province reported a locally transmitted asymptomatic COVID-19 case on Thursday, 25 November, after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient of Shanghai. The administration has suspended three subway lines and cut bus services and closed a few entrances on highways.

COVID-19 situation in China

According to China's National Health Commission, as of 27 November, the Chinese mainland had reported 10,111 cases of imported confirmed COVID-19 infections, taking the overall COVID cases to 98,608. 5 cases have been reported in Shanghai. Of them, 93,163 patients have been cured and discharged from the hospital. The overall tally of fatalities reported due to COVID has reached 4636.

It is pertinent to mention here that since the onset of the pandemic, Chinese authorities have been conducting mass testing, imposing lockdown and travel restrictions in the country to control the spread of COVID-19. As the COVID cases resurfaced in Shanghai, the authorities took similar measures in the region. The Shanghai administration sealed some of the residential compounds and announced restrictions on travel activities to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Inputs from ANI

Image: AP/Pixabay