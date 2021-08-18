China Trafficking Wildlife From Africa For Medicinal Use, Food, Entertainment: Report

China has been making headlines for illegally trafficking wildlife from Africa for medicinal use, food consumption and entertainment. These animals are also reportedly supplied to laboratories for conducting experiments. The ADM Capital Foundation had in a report (2019) mentioned that the illegal wildlife trade had been dominated by demand from the 'Traditional Chinese Medicines (TCM)' for the past ten years, according to International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS). While TCMs are the primary drivers of the illegal wildlife trade from Africa, the need for ivory jewellery, the Chinese furniture business, and the entertainment value of animals also contribute to the trade, the report says.

Monkeys, cheetah, tigers, rhinos, lions and meerkats are trafficked from African forests for display in circuses, theme parks, zoos and safari parks. Elephants, tigers, rhinos, and pangolins, among other endangered species, have been poached in Africa to meet the expanding demand of the USD 45 billion (year) TCM market, according to IFFRAS. There is less evidence that the wildlife species used in TCM have any medicinal benefits. Research conducted by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in 2013 reveals that those involved in the smuggling of illegal products such as drugs are also involved in the smuggling of high-value animals from Africa.

China-Africa links

China's 'Belt and Road Initiative (BRI),' a new avatar of the 'Silk Road,' including terrestrial and maritime links connecting China and Africa through infrastructure projects, has made significant investments in Africa. Given China's role as an essential factor in the illegal wildlife trade, the BRI provides new chances for those involved in the industry, according to IFFRAS. Concerns about wildlife trafficking have expanded in the public consciousness and emerged on the international agenda. It has become clear that wildlife crime has detrimental consequences for climate change, biodiversity preservation, and public health.

Wildlife smuggling major concern after the outbreak of COVID-19

The COVID-19 pandemic and its global consequences have also thrown illegal wildlife trafficking into the spotlight. When the origin of COVID-19 was linked to a meat market in Wuhan, China, the world was again reminded of the demand for wildlife in China, resulting in calls to end the illegal wildlife trade. According to IFFRAS, African countries must be highly cautious in combating wildlife poaching and enact clear and precise domestic legislation to prevent the trade.

Image Credit: AP