China Unveils 5-year Plan To Promote 'rule Of Law', Focus On Adherence To Xi's Leadership

China has unveiled a new five-year plan to promote 'rule of law' throughout the education system for teens, with the goal of continuously improving the rule of law literacy and emphasizing obedience to Xi Jinping's leadership. China's Ministry of School launched the new five-year plan on November 12, according to China Media Project. It also quoted notice and stated that it comes after a slew of recent moves aimed at targeting China's young and protecting political and ideological stability, including prohibitions on online gaming, crackdowns on fandom culture, and even actions against the popular trend of script murder games.

While the notice claimed that the plan's goal is to continuously promote rule of law literacy in the education system, significant sections of the paper emphasised devotion to Xi Jinping's leadership and the Chinese Communist Party's public opinion aims. Item 1 of the"Notice's "General Requirements" section names Xi Jinping's "banner term," "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era," as the guide for action, and then emphasises the "implementation" of "Xi Jinping Thought on Rule of Law," a shortened form of Xi's banner term as applied to the legal realm, according to Chinese Media Project.

Following that is a mention of the so-called "442 Formula," which is now employed to show support for Xi Jinping and the CCP's leadership. Working principles are addressed in Item 2 of the "General Requirements," which highlights the purpose of keeping control over China's youth's thoughts and ideas through "rule of law." Since June 1989, the term "public opinion guiding," or yulun daoxiang, has been used to allude to the need for controls on the media and ideas in general in order to maintain social and political stability and the CCP's leadership. Earlier in October, China's top legislature had passed a slew of bills, including ones on family education and land borders. According to Chinese news agency Xinhua, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed presidential orders to promulgate the regulations.

US clears its stance on Taiwan, Biden says the nation supports "one China" policy

In a severe setback for Taiwan, US President Joe Biden is believed to have clarified the US position on the disputed zone and stated that the US supports the "one China" policy. The US President made the remarks at a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping. Biden stated during the highly anticipated meeting that the US adheres to the "one China" policy and does not support "Taiwan's independence," according to China Central Television after the bilateral summit. According to the Chinese national broadcaster, President Biden stated that the US did not want China to change its stance on Taiwan, nor did he support any form of violence. Biden, on the other hand, was vehemently opposed to unilateral efforts to alter the status quo or undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP