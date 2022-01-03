China Urges Germany Not To Support 'Taiwan Independence' Secessionist Forces

A Chinese diplomat in Germany recently called on the new German government to abide by the ‘One-China’ principle and not send wrong signals to “Taiwan independence” secessionist forces. In an exclusive interview with Global Times, Wang Weidong, minister and chief of the Economic and Commercial Department at the Chinese Embassy in Germany, urged the German government to play an active role in the European Union (EU) and not play the “Taiwan card” as Lithuania aims to hold hostage the EU’s position on the Taiwan question with claims of “economic coercion”.

Wang said that China has followed World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules. He criticised the Western media’s “completely groundless” claims that China has moved to suspend clearing Lithuanian goods and reject import applications. He also went on to sternly warn against Lithuania's “microphone diplomacy” and its reckless hype over so-called “economic coercion” by Beijing targeting the European Union.

“The Lithuanian side needs to look for internal reasons if cooperation between the two countries encounters difficulties. It needs to admit wrongdoings and take measures to rectify, so as to create conducive environment for bilateral economic and trade cooperation," Wang told The Global Times.

Tensions between China and Lithuania

Notably, his remarks came after the German-Baltic Chamber of Commerce wrote a letter to the Lithuanian government, warning that if the Lithuanian authorities had not provided specific solutions to resolve the conflicts and improve relations with Beijing, companies affiliated with the chamber will close their factories in Lithuania. Such a move would potentially impact German companies across multiple industries, including laser and auto parts, in Lithuania. It is to mention that ​​Lithuania has flagrantly supported a "one China, one Taiwan" approach within international society that violates the one-China principle.

Therefore, Wang said that Beijing hopes that Germany’s new government will play an active role in the EU in abiding by the one-China principle. He noted that Germany has played a leading role in shaping China-Europe relations. He stated that Germany’s new administration is expected to place more emphasis on the EU’s role and remain committed to strengthening Europe solidarity and sovereignty strategy, unifying the EU's voice to the international community.

Image: AP