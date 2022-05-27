China Urges US Not To Portray Beijing As 'threat' To World Order After Blinken's Remarks

In response to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken's recent remark that China poses a threat to the world order, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin urged Washington not to exaggerate the "Chinese threat." Speaking at the George Washington University on Thursday, Blinken claimed that China remains the only country in the world with both the intent and the competence to alter the present world order. Meanwhile, the Chinese Foreign Ministry has outrightly rejected the claim of US, stating that Moscow will continue to be the world order's defender.

"The US said that China is the most serious long-term challenge to the world order, which is a distortion of the truth. China has always been, is and will be the defender of the international order," Wenbin told reporters on Friday, as per ANI. He went on to say that the US promotes false information and exaggerates the "Chinese threat" in order to stifle China's development.

US will continue to defend & bolster international law: Blinken

According to Blinken, the Biden administration is not pursuing a "Cold War" with China, but rather wants Beijing to adhere to international laws. "We are not looking for conflict or a new Cold War. To the contrary, we are determined to avoid both," Blinken remarked in a much-anticipated speech that laid out the US-China policy. He also noted that the United States will continue to defend and bolster the international law, agreements, principles, and institutions that promote peace and security, safeguard individual and sovereign nation rights, and make it possible for all countries. Blinken also raised China's human rights violations in Tibet, emphasising that the US stands with the Tibetan people.

US-China relations

It is significant to mention here that China and the US have had a complicated relationship since 1949. As of 2021, the United States has the world's largest economy, with China coming in second. However, when measured by Public-Private Partnership (PPP), China has a larger Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Furthermore, the two countries are still at odds over territorial disputes in the South China Sea. China also claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, but the US considers it international waters and claims the right to undertake operations there with its warships and aircraft.

(With inputs from ANI)

Image: AP