China is calling on the United States to open the door to trade and technology cooperation as the country prepares to welcome back foreign investors. According to a report from South China Morning Post, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Xie Feng made the appeal at a recent forum in Beijing, stating that many foreign companies are eager to come to China to seek new investment opportunities and that a "high-speed railway should be a two-way road", stressing the necessity of reciprocity. He was speaking at the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University in Beijing.

Xie, who is rumoured to be the next Chinese Ambassador to the United States, said that "certain countries" are competing unfairly against China by using restrictions on technology exports. He emphasized that technology should not be used as a "weapon for geopolitical struggles" and that competition should be fair and reasonable, rather than one country suppressing the development rights of another. The comments come as tensions continue to simmer between China and the United States, with the latter implementing a number of restrictions on technology exports to the country.

Xie is a well known US hand

Xie stated, "competition should be fair and reasonable, with you catching up with me instead of you killing me," as per the South China Morning Post report. Xie, who is 58 years old and an experienced US expert, has been the vice foreign minister responsible for relations between Beijing and Washington since 2021. Prior to this role, he spent more than four years as the foreign ministry's representative in Hong Kong.

Xie is known for setting clear boundaries for Beijing in its interactions with the US and has emphasized the need for the White House to take steps to improve relations during a meeting with US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman in 2021. However, there is speculation that as China faces challenges in its relations with the US, India, and Japan, it may adopt a more conciliatory approach towards the US, though some experts are skeptical that any significant changes will occur. The thing to watch out for is this - will US accept China's conciliatory tone and alter its policies, going for a soft G2 or will it choose to contain China by developing closer ties with other nations in Asia to ensure that the balance of power is maintained.