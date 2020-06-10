George Floyd Death: China Using Protests Against US To Gain Support Over Hong Kong Bill

As the United States continues to reel under relentless protests over the tragic death of George Floyd, China has sought to use the ongoing situation in its campaign against the American nation.

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Tuesday highlighted an international media report that mentioned at least 148 arrests or attacks on journalists covering the protests following Floyd's death, terming it as another example of a "double standard."

Addressing a press briefing, Hua Chunying questioned how the US politicians or media would report if the same incidents took place in China, Russia, or any other country.

The comments came after Chinese news outlet Xinhua on Friday posted a headline that read: "Heavy-handed crackdown on protests lays bare US double standard on human rights." The article described the response to the mass protests as an "authoritarian crackdown" by Trump’s administration.

‘Safe and stable China’

As per reports, extensive Chinese media coverage of 'black lives matter' protests have been portraying the US as a violent and disorderly nation, where police brutality and attacks on journalists and private property are common. The coverage is being seen as China's attempt to depict itself as a safe and stable country.

The Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman also trolled US officials on Twitter recently by retweeting a post from State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus about China's crackdown on Hong Kong with "I can't breathe" in the caption.

All lives matter. We stand firmly with our African friends. We strongly oppose all forms of racial discrimination and inflammatory expressions of racism and hatred. https://t.co/bRXvafrKZH — Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) June 1, 2020

At a time of global outrage over racial injustice, American officials fear that China will successfully gain support among its people for a greater crackdown on Hong Kong and undermine US leverage.

George Floyd's Death

George Floyd, a 46-year-old African American man, died in Minneapolis on May 26. As per reports, Floyd was arrested by the local police for unspecified charges on May 26. A tussle is said to have broken out between George Floyd and the police officials, which resulted in Floyd’s death after being subdued for several minutes by an officer. In a video that went viral on the internet, the officer was seen pressing his knee against Floyd's neck who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless.

George Floyd's death has triggered mass unrest in various parts of the US. As per reports, police officer Derek Chauvin and three other officers - Thomas Lane, Tou Thao and J Alexander Kueng - were later fired by the Minneapolis Police Department. Chauvin has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

