Pompeo Blasts China Over 'callous Attempts' To Exploit George Floyd's Tragic Death

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, has recently called out China for ‘callous exploitation’ of George Floyd’s death. According to reports, Mike Pompeo also added that China’s attempt to use the incident to carry out propaganda is 'laughable' and can't fool anyone. Pompeo also said that the distinction between China and the United States could not be more apparent.

Pompeo shuts down China's attempt at propaganda

In his statement, Pompeo said "The Chinese Communist Party's callous exploitation of the tragic death of George Floyd to justify its authoritarian denial of basic human dignity exposes its true colours yet again. As with dictatorships throughout history, no lie is too obscene, so long as it serves the Party's lust for power. This laughable propaganda should not fool anyone."

US and China have been at loggerheads for some time on a range of issues in recent times including the coronavirus pandemic and Hong Kong. Taking another dig at the country, Pompeo added that in China when a church burns down, it was probably ordered by the Chinese Communist Party; but when a church burns down in the United States, the arsonist responsible are apprehended and justly punished.

Read: China Upgrades Pangolins' Protection To Highest Level After Coronavirus Outbreak

Read: Blocked In China, Why Are Internet & Social Media Giants Protecting The Protectionist?

The US Secretary of State said: "In China, peaceful protesters from Hong Kong to Tiananmen Square are clubbed by armed militiamen for simply speaking out. Reporters writing of these indignities are sentenced to long terms in prison. In the United States, law enforcement - both state and federal - bring rogue officers to justice, welcomes peaceful protests while forcefully shutting down looting and violence, and exercises power pursuant to the Constitution to protect property and liberty for all. Our free press covers events wall to wall, for all the world to see."

Read: France Tells China It Continues To Back ‘one Country, Two Systems’ Principle For Hong Kong

Read: 'No Grey Zone About LAC On India's Side': Lt Gen DS Hooda On India-China Standoff

"In China, when doctors and journalists warn of the dangers of a new disease, the CCP silences and disappears them, and lies about death totals and the extent of the outbreak. In the United States, we value life and build transparent systems to treat, cure, and underwrite - more than any other nation - pandemic solutions for the globe," he added.

The statement from the US secretary of state comes after China seized the opportunity to fire back at Trump amid social unrest across the US over George Floyd's death.

(Image/inputs from ANI)