US NSA Accuses China Of Using Trade To 'coerce Compliance With Its Dictates'

Robert O’Brien, National Security Advisor of US has alleged that China not only uses propaganda and influence but also trade to “coerce compliance with its dictates”, international media reported. His remarks came as he was addressing people in Phoenix, Arizona on June 26.

“In addition to propaganda and influence operations, the Chinese Communist Party` uses trade to coerce compliance with its dictates” Brien was quoted by White Hose transcript released later.

China threatened Australia

Highlighting China's latest economic sanctions on Australia, O'Brien said that after Australia asked for an independent investigation into the origin coronavirus pandemic, Beijing threatened to stop imports. Not only that, but the Chinese communist party also threatened to stop Chinese students and visitors from going to Australia. He then said that China eventually ended up imposing 80 per cent tariff on Australian barley imports after, Australia did not comply.

The top US diplomat then went on to say that China actively seeks leadership positions in Global organisation so as to force its dictates and ideologies. Noting that China now leads four out of 15 UN bodies, he said that Bejing was using those leaderships to coerce international bodies to agree to Chinese policies and also to install Chinese telecommunication equipment in their facilities.

Read: China Grabbed 45,000 Sq Kms Of Indian Land Post-1962 War:Pawar

Read: 'How Can China Enter Our Territory?: Cong Leader Kapil Sibal Questions 'Chowkidar' PM Modi

O'Brien further said that there are non-Chinese leaders who work under the thumb of Xi Jinping. Citing the example of WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, he said Ghebreyesus repeated Chinese talking points to the world. He said that the WHO chief, till late January asserted that the virus could not be spread through human to human contact. He added that the WHO had also favoured interventional flight by then, however, it lauded Chinese travel ban. "In other words, they could travel overseas, but they could not travel and potentially take the virus to Bejing or Shanghai," he said.

He also said that the Chinese were using force onto to pressure Hollywood into self-censoring, coercing filmmakers to avoid topics that could make past Chinese censorship for release. In addendum, O'Brien also argued that it was also seeking leverage on American adults by collecting their personal information. He added that it does by subsidising hardware, software, telecommunications and even genetics companies.

“The Party is collecting your most intimate data- your words, actions, purchases, whereabouts, health records, social media posts, texts, and mapping your network of family friends, and acquaintances," he said.

Read: EU Narrows Down Border List, US Unlikely To Make The Cut

Read: ASEAN Takes Position Vs China's Vast Historical Sea Claims

Image credits: AP

(With agency inputs)