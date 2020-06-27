'How Can China Enter Our Territory?: Cong Leader Kapil Sibal Questions 'Chowkidar' PM Modi

Continuing its attack on the Centre over the India-China violent faceoff in Galwan, Congress has once again raised questions on the Centre over its response to the Chinese aggression. Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Kapil Sibal asked how could China enter our territory, when the PM calls himself 'Chowkidar'.

In a press briefing via video conferencing, Kapil Sibal also said, "Satellite image is saying everything", adding that quick action is required in this situation by the Government. "I am not the government," he added.

Sibal's mention of satellite image comes even after Republic Media Network proved that the Chinese have withdrawn their forces. With the help of difficult to obtain spectral images, Republic explained how the flow of Galwan river had dried up due to the Chinese building up structures and obstructing the flow of the river, but after the violent faceoff, the flow of the river was restored as per the spectral image from June 18, an indication that the Chinese vacated the area, clearing the structures that initially obstructed the flow.

Sibal also targeted RSS, quoting the organisation's leader Mohan Bhagwat who had earlier said: "RSS is ready to go at the border". "I want to ask RSS why are you shut now? Where are your sticks now?" said Sibal.

Chinese encroachments during Congress rule

Congress has repeated its slander on the Centre over the Chinese aggression even as the Indian army has been successful in compelling the Chinese forces to retreat from the Galwan standoff area. Even as rest of the opposition except the Congress and the Left, has stood firm with the Centre on the matter of territorial integrity against China, Congress has questioned the Centre alleging that China has encroached Indian territory.

However, it is interesting to note that Congress has never discussed how China encroached large Indian territories in the 1963 war besides losing 640 km of Indian territory to China in 2013. Even though the Manmohan Singh government has never admitted, former Foreign Secretary Shyam Saran, who was the Chairman of the National Security Advisory Board in 2013 had informed the government that the Chinese Army has 640 sq km of Indian territory in Eastern Ladakh setting a new LAC.