China: Viral Video Of Mentally Ill Woman Chained To Wall In Jiangsu Sparks Outrage

A video of a Chinese mother of eight children being chained in a small hut has provoked indignation and outrage in the country. In the said video posted on Douyin, which owns TikTok, a man can be seen approaching the woman and is noticeably disturbed by what he sees. He asks her various questions after bringing her warm clothes, but she is unable to respond correctly. Chinese netizens have taken to social media to demand that authorities act to help her.

Many have also raised concerns about the woman's mistreatment and limited rights in rural China, as well as the circumstances in which a mother in Xuzhou, Jiangsu province, gave birth to her eight children. They've queried how, given China's rigorous family planning limits, this went unnoticed by local authorities. In the viral video, the woman appears confused and unable to understand the vlogger's repeated questions about her feeling cold.

Despite the frigid winter temperatures, she is dressed in only a minimal layer of clothing. The video has sparked a frenzy of conversation about human trafficking in China's impoverished rural areas since it was posted on Friday. Many internet users compared the picture to the Chinese film, Blind Mountain, which chronicles the story of a young lady kidnapped and sold into slavery in 2007.

Authorities deny any allegations of kidnapping

On Friday, authorities issued a statement denying any allegations of kidnapping. They identified the woman as Yang from Huankou Township in Feng County. They claimed she had married her spouse, Dong, in 1998 and that she had been diagnosed with a mental illness. Yang had a history of violent outbursts, according to his family.

Officials' answer, however, enraged netizens, who accused them of failing to address the issue of her detention, the usage of chains, and her overall well-being. Authorities responded with a second statement on Sunday, this time containing more details about the family's past. Officials stated that they were now looking into her husband.

"Dong is suspected of violating the law. The public security authorities have launched an investigation into it," the statement added.

Yang is now being treated at a hospital, and her children have been placed in state custody, according to the report. She had lately been diagnosed with schizophrenia, according to officials. However, popular outrage over the situation has not subsided, with netizens seeking greater accountability from local authorities.

