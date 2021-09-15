China Wants US To 'rectify Wrong Policies' Towards Beijing, Wants Ties On 'right Track'

China’s senior diplomat on September 15 urged the United States to rectify its wrong policies towards Beijing and work together to mend the deteriorating bilateral relations. As per Xinhua report, Yang Jiechi, a member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), said on Wednesday during a meeting via video link with representatives of the US Democratic and Republic parties who attended the 12th China-U.S. Political Party Leaders Dialogue.

Yang, who is also the director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the CPC Central Committee, noted that Chinese President Xi Jinping on September 10 spoke with US counterpart Joe Biden. The senior Chinese diplomat also said that Xi and Biden held candid, in-depth and detailed strategic communication and exchanges on the US-China relations and other common interests.

As per the report, Yang also said that China is hoping America’s government will work on its ‘wrong’ China policies and work with Beijing to take actions in a positive direction to implement the crucial consensus that was reached by Xi and Biden, and also to bring the bilateral ties on ‘right’ track.

Yang noted the importance of China, US parties

Reportedly, Yang said that the talks between the political parties of China and the United States are ‘very beneficial’ in elevating the understanding and deepening the dialogue as well as the cooperation. The senior Chinese diplomat said that it is hoped that people insight from parties and ‘all walks in life in the US’ will continue the active role in the enhancement of bilateral ties.

Biden speaks with Chinese President Xi

The White House said in a statement on September 9 (local time) that Biden spoke with Xi and the two leaders “had a broad, strategic discussion in which they discussed areas where our interests converge, and areas where our interests, values, and perspectives diverge. They agreed to engage on both sets of issues openly and straightforwardly. This discussion, as President Biden made clear, was part of the United States’ ongoing effort to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC.”

“President Biden underscored the United States’ enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict,” White House added.

(IMAGE: AP)