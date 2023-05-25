China Warns Military Alliance NATO Against Expanding Its Reach To Indo-Pacific Region

Amid the growing influence of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) all around the world, China's Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning stated that the Western Alliance should not extend its reach beyond North Atlantic and especially in the Indo-Pacific region. Ning’s remark came on Wednesday, during a regular press briefing. During the press conference, Ming was asked about Japanese PM Fumio Kishida’s plans to open a NATO liaison office in Japan. To this, Ming insisted that the regional organisation should not extend its geopolitical reach.

“We have responded to this question before. NATO claims to be a regional organisation and should not extend its geopolitical reach. The Asia-Pacific does not welcome bloc confrontation or military blocs,” Ning asserted during the press conference. “Given Japan’s history of aggression, it needs to be prudent on military and security issues and make sure its actions are conducive to regional peace and stability,’ she further added. Earlier this week, the government of Japan confirmed the establishment of the alliance’s office in the country, however, Japanese PM Fumio Kishida made it clear that the country would not join NATO. Amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the alliance has gained one more member in the face of Finland. The Nordic nation of Sweden has also expressed intentions to join NATO in the past, however, it is still waiting for its application to get ratified by Turkey and Hungary.

Growing closeness between Japan and NATO

After it was announced that Japan would be home to the alliance's Indo-Pacific office, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg asserted that “No other NATO partner is closer or more capable than Japan”. In the midst of the growing ties between the two parties, reports are emerging that Kishida is making arrangements to attend the July Summit of NATO which is scheduled to take place in Lithuania, Kyodo News reported. A government source also told the Japanese news outlet that Kishida is also expected to hold bilateral talks with Stoltenberg on the sidelines of the Summit. During the meeting, the two leaders are expected to map out a new Japan-NATO security cooperation document which is also known as the “Individually Tailored Partnership Program”. Back in 2022, Kishida was the country’s first Prime Minister to attend a NATO summit. All this happened in the midst of the raging Russia-Ukraine war and China’s growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific region, especially Taiwan.