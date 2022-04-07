China Warns Of Consequences If US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Visits Taiwan: Report

China warned on Thursday that the visit of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan would have severe consequences. Following media reports that she may visit Taiwan next week, Beijing stated that such a visit would have a significant influence on Chinese-US relations. Although the visit has not been confirmed either by Pelosi's office or the Taiwanese government, it is expected to happen after she visits Japan this weekend, CNBC News reported citing Japanese and Taiwanese media.

Speaking to reporters, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that Beijing is opposed to all formal relations between the US and Taiwan and that Speaker Pelosi's visit should be cancelled. He also asked the US to respect the one-China principle. The spokesperson also warned that the US will have to bear the brunt of any visit. As per the CNBC report, April 10 will mark the 43rd anniversary of the United States signing into law the Taiwan Relations Act. The Act establishes a US commitment to help Taiwan with the capability to defend itself in the absence of formal diplomatic relations. Notably, Newt Gingrich was the last US House speaker who visited Taiwan back in 1997.

US approves sale of air defence system to Taiwan

The United States has also approved the sale of training and equipment worth up to $95 million (over Rs 700 crores) to support Taiwan's Patriot missile defence system. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency submitted the required certification informing Congress of the potential sale on April 5.

According to the US Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), the package would comprise training, planning, fielding, deployment, operation, maintenance and associated equipment for the Patriot Air Defense System.

Arms sale to Taiwan infringes on Beijing's sovereignty & security: China

Meanwhile, China has objected strongly to the proposed deal being approved by the US and has committed to adopting tough and decisive actions to protect its sovereignty and security interests. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lijian stated that the arms sale infringes on China's sovereignty, security, and development interests, undermines China-US relations, and jeopardises peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Notably, Beijing asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-government for more than seven decades. Taipei, on the other hand, has countered Chinese aggression by strengthening strategic ties with democracies, particularly the United States, which China frequently opposes.

(Image: AP)