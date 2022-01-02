China Warns Taipei Of ‘decisive Measures’ After Taiwan Asks To Stop 'military Adventurism'

In a significant development, after Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen advised the Chinese government to curb its military adventurism, Beijing warned Taipei of "decisive measures". The Chinese government has stated that the main cause of tension between Beijing and Taipei is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which denies considering the 1992 consensus. The Communist regime of China has often claimed the democratic island of Taiwan as its own territory and has vowed to seize control of it by military invasion.

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office spokesperson, Zhu Fenglian, said on Saturday, "The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration’s refusal to recognise the 1992 consensus, unchecked plotting for independence and provocations, and collusion with outside forces to fight against the mainland in a bid to change the fact that "both sides of the Strait belong to one China," reported ANI, citing Taiwan News. Fenglian's remark came after the Taiwanese president, Tsai Ing-wen, called on Beijing to resolve the ongoing tension peacefully, saying Beijing should halt the spread of "military adventurism."

In her New Year address, Tsai Ing-wen expressed concern over China’s "military incursions" and stated that there was "no benefit to the preservation of regional peace and stability," reported ANI, citing an NHK World report. In response to Tsai's remark, Zhu said if Taiwan "continues to provoke and force us, and even goes past the red line, we will have no choice but to take decisive measures." The latter claimed that the current government in Taiwan "constantly produces lies, hikes up animosity, and sells hatred for political gains." Zhu asserted that China is ready to put in the maximum effort to fight for the "peaceful prospect of unification." However, the demand for independence will only push Taiwan into a pit and cause its fellow Taiwanese comrades to suffer a heavy disaster, she added.

Recently, state councillor and foreign minister of China, Wang Yi, said the United States is at risk of paying an "unbearable price" due to its action over Taiwan. China, on the other hand, claims that the United States encourages Taiwan to fight for independence against the nation's military forces. The political conflict between China and Taiwan has escalated over the years as self-ruled Taiwan views itself as an independent nation, and its leaders, including the pro-independence President Tsai Ing-wen, have vowed to fight for its sovereignty against Beijing's goal of "reunification". However, Taiwan is dependent on the United States for its defense against the Chinese invasion.

Image: AP

With Inputs from ANI