China Warns Taiwan 'independence Means War', Addresses Military Activities Near Island

In the latest war of words between the long-lasting China-Taiwan feud after Beijing toughened its military activities near the island, the mainland on January 28 warned Taipei that “independence means war”. China has claimed Taiwan as its own territory and has often threatened using the military. The Chinese government believes that Taiwan’s democratically-elected government is moving the island towards the declaration of formal independence even though Taiwanese President Tsi Ing-wen has repeatedly claimed that the island is an independent country called the Republic of China.

On being asked about the air force activity by China near the island, Chinese Defence Military spokesperson Wu Qian said that Taiwan is an inseparable part of China. He also touted the military activity near the island as “necessary actions” to address the current situation in the Taiwan strait and “safeguard” national security. Further, as per reports, Chinese incursions had coincided with a US carrier battle group entering the disputed South China Sea to promote “freedom of seas”.

According to Wu, there are only a “handful” of people in Taiwan were seeking the island’s independence and said the Chinese authorities ‘warn those elements’. He also mentioned the analogy of playing with fire and said the independence-seeking individuals will ‘burn themselves’.

"The military activities carried out by the Chinese People's Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait are necessary actions to address the current security situation in the Taiwan Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty and security," he said.

"They are a solemn response to external interference and provocations by 'Taiwan independence' forces," he added. "We warn those 'Taiwan independence' elements: those who play with fire will burn themselves, and 'Taiwan independence' means war”.

Taiwan Reports Large Incursion By Chinese Warplanes

Despite a warning from the United States, Taiwan on January 24 reported a large incursion by Chinese warplanes for the second day running. According to BBC, Sunday’s operation involved 15 aircraft and a similar drill that led to a warning from Washington. Taiwan’s defence ministry said that 12 firefighters, two anti-submarine aircraft and a reconnaissance plane were involved in the second incursion. On both occasions, Taiwan’s air force warned away from the aircraft and deployed air defence missile systems to monitor the planes.

