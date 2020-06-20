China Warns Taiwan Against Offering Protection To 'rioters' From Hong Kong

Offering protection to “rioters” from Hong Kong would only "harm" Taiwan and interfere in people’s affairs, China’s communist government said. Earlier this week, Taiwan announced its plans to set up a dedicated office for those who are trying to flee Hong Kong, especially after China proposed national security legislation.

Taipei said that the new office would begin its operations on July 1. The date marks Hong Kong’s Establishment Day when the special administrative region was returned to China from the British Rule in 1997 on the promise of increased freedom under China’s 'one country, two systems'.

According to reports, the official opening on July 1 will offer assistance to Hong Kong professionals seeking to move to Taiwan, including for school, employment, investment, entrepreneurship and immigration, according to a statement by the Mainland Affairs Council in Taiwan, which handles the island’s relations with Beijing. However, in a statement released later on June 19, China’s policy-making Taiwan affairs office said that the plan by "Democratic Progressive Party" authority was a “political plot” to meddle in Hong Kong’ an affair and destroy its prosperity and peace.

"Providing shelter for and taking onto the island the rioters and elements who bring chaos to Hong Kong will only continue to bring harm to Taiwan's people," it said.

In addition, the Chinese office also said that the "plots of forces" that advocate both Hong Kong ad Taiwan’s independence seek damages for China’s 'One Nation, Two Systems' policy adding that they plot to split the Chinese nation would never be successful.

Tsai Ing-wen offers help

Fresh Protests in Hong Kong emerged after China proposed the controversial national security legislation. While Beijing says the legislation is aimed at curbing subversive and secessionist activity in Hong Kong, Critics are of the opinion that the law will erode freedoms promised to the former British colony and may be used to curb dissent. Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen in May called for a plan to help Hong Kongers after China’s ceremonial parliament decided to enact the national security law in the semi-autonomous city.

(Image credits: AP)