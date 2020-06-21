China To Have Sweeping Powers Over Enforcement Of Security Law In Hong Kong

China will have sweeping powers in Hong Kong's internal affairs after the enforcement of the controversial national security law, according to Xinhua News Agency, the official state-run press agency. As per details of the new security law released by Xinhua News Agency, Hong Kong will establish a local national security council with city executive Carrie Lam as its head and an adviser from the mainland.

According to Xinhua News Agency, new local police and prosecution units will be set-up to make sure the law is implemented. Beijing-backed Hong Kong's chief executive Carrie Lam will also have the power to appoint judges to hear cases related to the new security law. Thus far, Hong Kong's judiciary is independent and the executive has no say in the appointment or removal of judges or its rosters. Xinhua further reiterated Beijing's claim that freedom of speech and expression will be protected and will remain untouched by the law. However, experts suggest that the new law will weaken the autonomy enjoyed by the city and has already uneased investors and business leaders who may pull out in the future.

Hong Kong protests

Residents of Hong Kong took to streets to protest against the new controversial national security law, that was approved by the National People's Congress in May. Critics argue that the law will further suffocate the remaining freedoms and autonomy enjoyed by the former British colony. Massive protests in Hong Kong began last year after a China-backed extradition bill was put forward by the city's executive. The bill was later withdrawn but protests continued demanding an investigation into police brutality among other things.

(Image Credit: AP) (With inputs from agency)