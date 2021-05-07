China's 'blind Box' Craze Sparks Outrage After Several Puppies And Kittens Found Dead

China is again being scrutinised, this time by animal rights activists, as a number of puppies and kittens who are sold in ‘blind boxes’ were found dead in a vehicle this week. It’s a national craze in China regarding mystery parcels that includes people ordering a box containing an animal that is sent delivered to them via post. However, as per the BBC report, on May 3, at least 160 distressed cats and dogs were located inside a courier company’s truck in Chengdu, some of them dead. It drew severe backlash from concerned people and prompted calls for action against the ‘blind boxes’ trend and the online purchase of animals.

As per Chinese law, the transportation of live animals is prohibited but still, the “blind boxes” are reportedly incredibly popular in the country. Not just puppies and kittens, but a range of animals including tortoises, lizards and rats have been reported for sale on sites such as Taobao. On Monday, animal rescue group Chengdu Aizhijia Animal Rescue Centre reportedly said that it had intercepted a vehicle carrying at least 160 cats and dogs that were all under three months old. It also said that some of them had already died.

Reportedly, the group also posted video footage of the boxes piled up to the ceiling of the truck on Chinese social media, Weibo. The group wrote on the platform, “The cargo box is full of screams from cats and puppies.” The volunteers from the group, stayed with the animals throughout that night as they went through health inspections. On May 6, the rescue centre announced that it had managed to bring the animals back for resettlement while 38 of them are still receiving medical treatment.

Courier company suspends person in charge

The courier company involved in the heartbreaking incident, ZTO, reportedly said that the person in charge of delivery safety in Sichuan province has been suspended and his yearly performance bonus has also been deducted. The company also confirmed that the 160 animals in piled-up boxes or ‘blind boxes’ violated China’s postal regulations and apologised to the public, as reported by People’s Daily Online. ZTO also said that it has launched an additional training program regarding postal safety as well as national animal protection. However, Chinese citizens and Weibo users have called for a boycott of such boxes and the purchase of animals online.

Image credits: AP/Unsplash

