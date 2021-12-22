China's Contentious Poll Policy Allows Only 'patriots' To Contest Hong Kong Polls: Reports

In another clampdown on the democratic rights of Hong Kong citizens, China on Sunday endorsed Hong Kong's first 'legislative elections,' making sure only pro-Beijing loyalists could contest the polls. The elections for the 90-seat Legislative Council were held on December 19, the first time since China passed a resolution for 'electoral reform' in Hong Kong. The resolution gave Beijing more control over who is elected to the legislature.

Given its stringent criteria, the polls were swept by politicians backed by China's ruling Communist Party. All candidates were vetted by a largely pro-Beijing committee before they could be nominated. Moreover, for the first time since the 1997 handover, the largest pro-democracy party, the Democratic Party, was prevented from fielding any candidates. Just 20 seats were directly elected, and the turnout of 30.2% was the lowest since the British handed Hong Kong over to China 50 years ago, AP reported.

"The execution of the new election system adheres to the one country, two systems principle," Xi Jinping remarked. He added, "Our fellow Hong Kong citizens will promote the glorious tradition of loving their country and Hong Kong."

China blames low voter turnout on COVID

Addressing a daily briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian claimed that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the disruption and sabotage of anti-China elements in Hong Kong were some of the reasons behind the low voter turnout.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom, and the United States Secretary of State have issued a statement expressing "grave concern" over the erosion of democratic elements of Hong Kong's Special Administrative Region. The foreign ministers pointed out that since the 1997 handover, candidates with different political views contested elections, however, the elections that were held on December 19 reversed the trend.

They noted that after Hong Kong's electoral system was introduced earlier this year, there is a decrease in the number of directly elected seats. Furthermore, they pointed out that a new vetting process has been implemented to "severely restrict" the choice of candidates on the ballot paper. The reforms have reduced the number of directly elected lawmakers to 20 from 35, even as the legislature was expanded from 70 to 90 seats.

(With agency inputs)