China Smells Something Fishy In US Embassy's 'Black Lives Matter' Lecture In Guangzhou

Amid rising tensions, China’s mouthpiece Global Times on Thursday derided the US embassy for organising a "Black Lives Matter" (BLM) lecture in Guangzhou, accusing the consulate of having hidden motives of inciting a colour revolution in the city.

The US Embassy posted an announcement of the lecture, titled "Black Lives Matter, Beyond the Hashtag," on its Weibo account on Thursday, inviting people to attend the Saturday event.

China said the consulate's BLM event contradicts the stance of the US administration. The Chinese mouthpiece stated that US administration has constantly rejected the movement with President Donald Trump even calling the BLM Murial on Fifth Avenue “a symbol of hate”.

Citing the response of Chinese netizens to the event, Global Times said that the US embassy was attempting to incite unrest among Africans in Guangzhou.

Trump blasts NYC Mayor for Black Lives Matter mural

Earlier this month, Donald Trump hit out at New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after he took part in painting Black Lives Matter on the street in front of Trump Tower in Manhattan. Trump claimed he had provided "everything" for de Blasio when New York was at the height of its coronavirus outbreak through March and April

"I got that man everything. I spoke to him many times. He couldn't have been nicer. And then he throws a big Black Lives Matter sign right down in the middle of Fifth Avenue," Trump said.

Donald Trump had rebuked the plan to paint the mural on Fifth Avenue, New York, and called it a ‘symbol of hate’. He said the idea would amount to ‘denigrating the luxury avenue’ and would also ‘further antagonize’ police.

Black Lives Matter protests

Black Lives Matter protests against racial injustice was ignited after George Floyd was killed by a white police officer, who pinned him down to the ground and choked him to death with a knee on May 25. The horrific video of the incident went viral on social media in which Floyd can be heard saying 'I can't breathe'. Floyd's last words became the slogan of the protests across the country demanding reforms in policing and stricter laws to hold police officers accountable. President Donald Trump on June 16 signed an executive order introducing several police reforms, but the protests seeking a change in the society continue around the world.

