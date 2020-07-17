Survey Reveals 42% Germans Believe China May Replace US As Next Superpower

Nearly 42 per cent Germans believe that China may surpass the United States to become the world’s superpower in the next few decades, a survey published on Thursday said.

As per the study conducted by the UK-based YouGov polling institute, nearly 42 per cent Germans believe China would replace US as the global superpower and only 14 per cent feel that US would retain its position as the world leader.

A total of 4,054 people over 18 years of age participated in the survey, in which they were asked: "Which country, the US or China, will be more powerful in the course of the next 50 years, in your opinion?"

Up to 23 per cent people were uncertain and 22 per cent did not give any reply to the question. Certainly, opinions varied on the basis of party loyalty. For instance, people who support the Left Party predicted China's dominance, while those who are business-friendly Free Democrats and environmentalist Greens believed the US will retain its supremacy in the years to come.

READ | China Becomes First Economy To Grow Since Virus Pandemic

US anticipates Chinese supremacy

The United States also believes that China has been making its way to the top by engaging in "economic blitzkrieg" to replace America as the global leader. US Attorney General William Bar on Thursday accused the Chinese government of a "mercantilist" approach towards business and trade in order to attain dominance.

"The People's Republic of China is now engaged in an economic blitzkrieg -- an aggressive, orchestrated, whole-of-government, and indeed, whole-of-society campaign to seize the commanding heights of the global economy and to surpass the United States as the world's preeminent superpower," Bar said.

READ | China Slams US Clampdown On Huawei, Accuses UK Of Having No 'autonomy On The Issue'

The top US legal officer further said that China does not only intend to join the ranks of advanced industrial economies in the world but to replace them altogether. He warned against US dependence on China for essential goods like medical supplies and asked the American companies to resist Chinese pressure.

"If Disney and other American corporations continue to bow to Beijing, they risk undermining both their own future competitiveness and prosperity, as well as the classical liberal order that has allowed them to thrive," William Bar said.

Tensions between China and the US have heightened over a score of issues including the South China Sea, Hong Kong, trade and Coronavirus pandemic.

READ | China Imposes Sanctions On US Lockheed Martin Over Arms Sales To Taiwan

READ | 'Americans Have To Choose Between Two Old Men; Tragedy Of US Democracy': China's Stooge