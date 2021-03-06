China's Move To Alter Hong Kong's Electoral System Is 'direct Attack' On Autonomy: US

After China announced its plans to alter Hong Kong’s electoral system, the US on March 5 condemned the continued “assaults” on the city’s democratic institution and called it a “direct attack” on its autonomy. Hong Kong elections are expected to be delayed as Beijing plans to overhaul the autonomous city’s electoral system in order to make more “patriots” in charge of the governance. China’s state-run news agencies have reported that Beijing is planning to initiate efforts to ensure that there were more pro-government members instead of the descendants in Hong Kong’s Legislative Chamber.

In response to China’s latest move, the US Department of State spokesperson Ned Price said, “The United States condemns the PRC's [People's Republic of China] continuing assault on democratic institutions in Hong Kong”.

While speaking a press briefing, Price added, “The reforms to Hong Kong's electoral system... are a direct attack on Hong Kong's autonomy, Hong Kong's freedoms and the democratic processes, limiting participation, reducing democratic representation and stifling political debate in order to defy the clear will of the people of Hong Kong and to deny their voice in their own government”.

‘Will no longer tolerate anti-Chinese governance’

After imposing the draconian National Security Law, China on Thursday launched a legislative process for drastic electoral system reform in Hong Kong. PRC’s National People's Congress (NPC), the top Chinese legislature body will convene several meetings to discuss the reshuffling of Hong Kong’s parliament as China has made clear that it will no longer tolerate dissent and anti-Chinese governance voices. According to NPC vice-chairman Wang Chen’s statement to Beijing’s state press, lawmakers will hold talks to reform Hong Kong’s legislation in a way that transfers more powers in the hands of Hong Kong's lawmaking body, the Legislative Council (LegCo).

Chen, a vice-chairman of the standing committee of China's parliament, told the press that China plans to alter the composition of Hong Kong’s electoral system to make it relatively larger and will ‘make adjustments’ to dilute the democratically elected members. Beijing plans to enhance the seats in the current 70 member LegCo and the members will directly be appointed by the electoral committee. Wang said that Hong Kong’s legislation has ‘loopholes’.

China’s decision to modify Hong Kong’s electoral system comes in the backdrop of Hong Kong’s political opposition crackdown following the implementation of National Security Law. Police in Hong Kong has arrested close to 47 democracy activists on charges of the draconian law, who, the Chinese government has accused of plotting to paralyse Hong Kong's legislative framework. The pro-democracy activists were slapped with charges such as collusion with foreign powers and terrorism.

