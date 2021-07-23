China's President Xi Jinping Pays Surprise Visit To Tibet, Addresses People In Nyingtri

In a surprising turn of political events, Chinese President Xi Jinping, on Thursday made a surprise visit to Tibet where he was seen addressing people facing the "Monument to the Peaceful Liberation of Tibet" in front of the Potala Palace, the traditional winter residence of the Dalai Lama. Amid the rift with Tibetan Government, the surprise visit of the Chinese President raised several questions, however, one of the possible reasons is speculated to be the 70th anniversary of the controversial 17 Point Agreement.

Chinese social media, on Thursday, released video clips that showed Jinping stepping out of a shop in the Barkhor area in Nyingtri's Lhasa. Dalai Lama had unannounced the 17 Point as forced Agreement which China falsely claims marks its "peaceful liberation of Tibet". Several observers were caught off-guard as they had no idea of the Chinese President's visit.

Quoting sources, ANI reported Xi Jinping saying, "As long as we follow the Communist Party and as long as we stick to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics, we will surely realise the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation as planned."

Reportedly, people in Lhasa said that their activities were getting monitored for the past several days with calls from security officials for no particular reason.

"People reported receiving calls from security officials checking on their activities for no apparent reason. Roads in several sections of Lhasa were blocked, and the Lhasa City authorities announced the banning of drones and kites in Lhasa from July 21 to August 17," quoted ANI.

China-Tibet issue

Recently, researchers at the Central Tibetan Administration had raised concerns over China’s systematic violations of human rights along with the destruction of culture and natural environment in Tibet since the 1950s. It all started since then when Tibet was occupied by China in “a calculated and systematic strategy" aimed at the destruction of their national and cultural identities, and it continued for over 8 years until the Tibetans, in a move to overthrow the Chinese, began a full-blown uprising. The results were, however, nowhere close to the expectations and in fact, led to the complete overthrow of the Tibetan Government and the self-imposed exile of the Dalai Lama in India along with 100,000 Tibetans. There he began the Tibetan Government-in-exile, headquartered in Dharmsala. In 1963, the Dalai Lama promulgated a constitution for a democratic Tibet, which has been successfully implemented to the extent possible by the Government-in-exile.

(With ANI inputs)