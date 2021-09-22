Chinese President Xi Jinping joined the world leaders as they addressed the 76th session of the UN General Assembly (UNGA). In a pre-recorded message to the leaders at the UNGA in New York, Jinping spoke about several issues while calling for disputes to be handled through 'dialogue and cooperation'. The Chinese leader's remarks came hours after US President Joe Biden stated that he did not intend to start a 'new Cold War' with China. Even so, Xi Jinping did take a subtle dig at the United States.

In an apparent reference to the events in Afghanistan, Xi Jinping during his speech criticised the countries, that meddle in the affairs of other countries. Jinping's remarks were also aimed at Washington as the US and China are engaged in a tussle pertaining to several issues.

“Recent developments in the global situation show once again that military intervention from the outside and so-called democratic transformation entail nothing but harm," said Xi Jinping.

Ahead of the opening, UN Chief Antonio Guterres warned that the world could be plunged into a new and probably more dangerous Cold War unless the United States and China repair their “totally dysfunctional” relationship.

The U.N. chief said in an interview to The Associated Press that Washington and Beijing should be cooperating on the climate crisis and negotiating on trade and technology, but “unfortunately, today we only have confrontation” including over human rights and geostrategic problems mainly in the South China Sea.

'Not seeking a new Cold War': US President Joe Biden

Earlier, United States President Joe Biden during his address at the UNGA declared that he is not seeking a 'new Cold War'. Biden did not name China directly, but his statement comes amid the rising tensions between the two countries. The US President also added that the country is not seeking a 'world divided into rigid blocs'. Moreover, he referred to Afghanistan and said that his decision to end America's longest war has set the table for his administration to shift U.S. attention to intensive diplomacy.