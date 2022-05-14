China's Stringent Measures & 'Zero-COVID-19' Policy Mobilising Public Discontent: Report

More than two years after the first-ever instance of COVID-19 was discovered in China, Beijing’s strict lockdown measures against Coronavirus are increasingly mobilising people against the Xi Jinping-led Communist government in the country. Several Chinese cities including Shanghai have doubled down on COVID-19 pandemic curbs after a short period of losing up, including a rigorously implemented zero-COVID strategy. However, the government’s actions have triggered frustration among the citizens who have lived nearly 29 months under stringent measures.

China, meanwhile, has been promoting the ‘Zero-COVID’ policy which has further caused turmoil in the daily life of its citizens. As per reports, the policy alienates the entire Chinese population, which, according to some experts, has come to rely on to describe s an implicit contract with the Communist Party’s people. According to Washington Post, people get rich and can get away from their daily work in exchange for political silence.

A Shanghai-based Chinese journalist, who spoke on anonymous terms for fear of impact, told The Washington Post, “The implicit agreement between us has been broken.”

“Originally you let me live a happy life. I will not go against your interests, but such trust no longer exists. That is the most serious problem (by the blockade). I think it might be caused),” the unnamed individual added.

Policymakers worried over ‘tsunami’ of COVID cases

The discontentment among the citizens is mounting in China as the policymakers appear to be seriously concerned regarding the possibility of a “tsunami” of coronavirus infection and death. Moreover, Chinese President Xi Jinping has stated that China’s reach of zero cases is a Western democracy. As per the report, the choice to stick to the present policy was also made because the government believes it shows the superiority of governance over especially the US, The Washington Post stated quoting Linette On, a professor of Chinese politics at the University of Toronto.

The escalation of the lockdown in Shanghai was imposed following a meeting of the Communist Party’s powerful Politburo Standing Committee last week. In the city, the Chinese President doubled the policy of complete intolerance of the general public to COVID-19 infection. The meeting concluded that anyone who doubts or denies the approach should “fight”, the report added.

Image: AP