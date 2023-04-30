China's Two Crew Member Dead, 18 Rescued As Vessels Collide Near Corregidor Island

At least two Chinese crew members died while 18 more were rescued after two vessels MV Hong Hai 189 and MT Petite Soeur collided in the waters close to Corregidor Island, Philippine Coast Guard said in a tweet on Saturday. One crew went missing from the MV Hong Hai 189. The dredger-type vessel MV Hong Hai 189 was flagged for Sierra Leone, while MT Petite Soeur was carrying the chemical and oil products and bore the flag of Marshall Island at the time of the incident. A search and rescue operation was launched to find the missing crew members. MV Hong Hai 189 sailed from the port in Botolan, Zambales while MT Petite Soeur had sailed out from Mariveles, Bataan.

"The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) responds to a collision between MV Hong Hai 189 and MT Petite Soeur at the vicinity waters off Corregidor Island yesterday, 28 April 2023," Philippine Coast Guard said. "The Coast Guard Sub-Station Corregidor was informed that MV Hong Hai 189 already capsized. The PCG vessel, BRP Capones, was directed to proceed to the incident area," the statement further read.

Vessel Heng Da 19 dispatched for rescue operation

As the two vessels collided, vessel Heng Da 19 from the vicinity was assigned to rescue 16 out of 20 crew members of MV Hong Hai 189. Philippines Coast Guard dispatched another vessel, as well as rubber boats to the scene. "As of 7:30 AM, the SAR team recovered one cadaver (Chinese crew)," the Coast Guard's statement on the incident read. "They also rescued two more crew who were immediately brought to the nearest hospital for identification and medical assistance," it added.

The Coast Guard Aviation Force also launched an aerial survey to assist in the search and rescue operations of the Naval teams. All 21 crew members of the MT Petite Soeur were rescued. "The authorities will conduct a port state control inspection to MT Petite Soeur to hold and detain the vessel," the Philippine Coast Guard said. The incident came just days after the Chinese coast guard vessel cut off a Philippine patrol vessel carrying journalists in the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal that resulted in an almost near-collision. The contentious area lies in the Philippine exclusive economic zone [EEZ] of Manila. Beijing, which claims sovereignty in the entire South China Sea, lambasted the Philippines for what it labelled "premeditated and provocative action."