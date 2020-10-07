China's UN Envoy Refutes Xinjiang Accusations After Own Admission Of Internment Camps

China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations on Tuesday strongly refuted 'unwarranted accusations' by the United States and other countries against China's human rights abuses in Xinjiang. China's duplicity in the United Nations comes days after its own admission where the Communist country accepted the death of an Uyghur Muslim who had been held in one of the detention camps in Xinjiang in 2017 and had gone missing ever since.

While addressing the UN, China's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Zhang Jun opposed the criticism of China’s "internal affairs", hitting out at the US over "racism and police brutality." "We also express our deep concern over the health situation of migrants at immigration detention centres in certain countries that reflects a contemporary form of racial discrimination," he said.



China accepts death of Uyghur man

The Chinese government on October 2 formally accepted to the UN, the death of an Uyghur man, whose family believe had been held in a Xinjiang internment camp since 2017. The Uyghur man’s disappearance was registered with the United Nations Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances (WGEID) in April 2019, but the CCP did not respond to formal inquiries until September this year. In a statement to the WGEID, China said the retired driver named Abdulghafur Hapiz from Kashgar had died almost two years ago, on November 3, 2018, due to severe pneumonia and tuberculosis.

Over one million people from the Uyghur and Turkish Muslim communities in western Xinjiang have been allegedly detained in camps since 2017, under a systematic crackdown on ethnic minorities which world leaders have termed as cultural genocide.

Several leaked documents from China have revealed Beijing’s brutal and systematic crackdown on Uyghurs, in which they have called it a “struggle against terrorism, infiltration and separatism”. After Uyghur militants stabbed more than 150 people at a train station in 2014, Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a series of speeches delivered to officials, urged the party to follow America’s policy of “war on terror”.

