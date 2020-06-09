China's Unmanned Submersible Haidou-1 Sets New Record By Diving 10,907 Meters

China’s unnamed submersible Haidou-1 reportedly dived to a depth of 10,907 meters at the world’s deepest ocean point. According to a media report, Haidou-1 recreated the record for the country during which samples from the deep sea and high-definition images of the geological environment were collected. The submersible set the record by submerging under the Pacific Ocean surface of the Mariana Trench, which is the deepest area in the world.

As per reports, the members of the team left for the expedition on April 23 returned to the northeast China province of Liaoning on June 8. The expedition team was from the Shenyang Institute of Automation and the Chinese Academy Sciences.

Haidou-1 dived four times in Mariana Trench

The members reportedly said that the vehicle dived over 10,000 meters four times at the Challenger Deep in the Mariana Trench during the trip. During the operation, the researchers also tested high-precision depth detection, machine hand operation, acoustic detection and positioning, and high-definition video transmission.

In recent years, China has been stepping up efforts to develop sea technology to explore the mining of rich natural resources from the sea bed. Back in 2011, the country also reportedly entered into a deal with the International Seabed Authority for a polymetallic sulphide exploration area of 10,000 square kilometres in the Indian Ocean for 15 years.

