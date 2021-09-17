Chinese Authorities Detain Over 100 Tibetans; Attempt To Steamroll Language Rights

Chinese authorities have reportedly detained over 100 Tibetans in Sichuan's Kardze prefecture in recent times. A report by ANI claims that residents of Kardze's Sershul county have faced continuous arrests in the last three weeks. This reported development is a crackdown by the Chinese authorities on language rights and possession of banned images of Tibetian spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

The report suggested that Tibet's environment has depleted due to China's intervention. Resources have been illegally mined and transported, and the rivers have been polluted. The Chinese have ripped the Tibetans off their basic rights. The human rights situation inside Tibet continued to deteriorate and worsen with each passing year under the Chinese Communist Party's oppressive and repressive policies.

Tibetans language rights hindered by Chinese authorities

Sources indicated that at least 121 residents of Dza Wonpo township in Kardze's Sershul (in Chinese, Shiqu) county have been arrested during the last three weeks amid a crackdown by authorities on language rights. ANI cited Radio Free Asia quoting a Tibetian living in exile,

"Many were members of a local group promoting the use of the Tibetan language, now being replaced under government orders by Chinese as the sole medium for classroom instruction in local schools."

Sources also suggested that the Chinese authorities had their eyes mainly focused on the Association for the Preservation of the Tibetian language

Chinese government diming Tibetian studies; affecting Tibetan Buddhism

ANI reported that the Chinese government was now significantly reducing ethnic Tibetans' access to education in their native language. A source quoted,

"This (attack on Tibetans) has led Tibetans to resist these attempts, and we are therefore seeing many language rights activists suppressed and arrested."

In the report by Radio Free Asia, Chinese authorities previously threatened to shut down a Tibetan school if they fail to provide classroom instruction in Chinese.

The government announced a ban on private tutoring in a bid to lighten the burden on children and parents. But around 68% of the tutoring industry in Shanghai is facilitated in English, and this could be a major reason behind Beijing's move, Radio Free Asia suggested.

The Chinese authorities are also gearing up for increased control over Tibetan Buddhism, where monasteries are forbidden to give traditional monastic education, which forms an integral part of Tibetan Buddhism.

With inputs from - ANI

Image Credits - AP