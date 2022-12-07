Chinese COVID Vaccines Proven Ineffective Raising Serious Concerns For World: Report

In a massive development, it has come to the fore that the Chinese vaccines have been ineffective in preventing COVID-19, and now it is becoming a problem for Chinese citizens and people around the world. During the initial phase of the outbreak, the Chinese government discouraged the use of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines and instead promoted the use of its own Sincovac vaccine, but it has come to light that Sinovac has only been effective up to 61% against death, and 55% against hospitalization.

China's Sinovac COVID vaccine found 'ineffective' against deadly coronavirus: Report

"Recent studies show that Chinese vaccines such as Sinovac have only been effective up to 61% against death and 55% against sterilization, while Moderna and Pfizer fared much better at 90% protection from both, reported ANI citing The Singapore Post.

The report further noted that the traditional vaccines introduced a weak or inactive disease-fighting germ into the human bodies, while the MRNA vaccines helped the cells make a protein that triggers an immune response if someone gets infected. Notably, a study carried out by Lancet hinted that China's Sincovac vaccine produced a weaker T-cell and didn't have the ability to fight against coronavirus.

The report of the research has escalated concern among the general public, which is resulting in mass rejection of China's vaccines by the general public, and hence the Chinese government has failed to provide full vaccination to its large population, leading to an extreme "Zero COVID" policy. In other words, the Chinese government has relied more on physical measures related to control COVID virus rather than vaccines.

Also, countries like Indonesia, Thailand, and Turkey had previously expressed dissatisfaction after using the Chinese vaccines. In 2020, Indonesia announced that the efficacy of the COVID vaccine was just 65 percent, while Brazil declared that China's Sincovac vaccine was only 50.4% effective. Later, Thailand and Indonesia revoked the Chinese vaccines and replaced them with AstraZeneca. Now that the vaccine has reached the international market, it has come to light that the vaccines have now become a problem all over, which has led to a worsening of China's already dented image globally, reported The Singapore Post.

