China Warns Citizens In Kazakhstan Of 'unknown Pneumonia' More Lethal Than COVID-19

The Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan posted a notice on July 9 warning its citizens in the country about a new 'unknown pneumonia', possibly more lethal than COVID-19. Chinese Embassy in its notice claimed that the death rate of the new disease was much higher than that of coronavirus. The embassy said that Kazakhstan's health ministry is yet to identify the virus that has reportedly claimed more than 1,700 lives in the central Asian country. It further added that the health ministry of the former Soviet-Union is conducting research on the virus.

The Chinese Embassy in Kazakhstan cited local media reports in its notice and claimed that the unknown pneumonia cases are being reported in the provinces of Atyrau and Aktobe and the city of Shymkent. The embassy notice claimed that the cases have seen a significant surge since mid-June and the three places have reported over 500 cases so far. The embassy in its notice further said that some Chinese nationals have also been infected and died by unknown pneumonia.

COVID-19 cases continue to spike

The claim by the Chinese embassy comes in the midst of the world battling with coronavirus that experts believe originated at a seafood market in Wuhan city in China, where exotic animals were allegedly being traded illegally. Kazakhstan has recorded over 54,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which at least 264 people have lost their lives. Meanwhile, the world has logged in over 12 million COVID-19 infections and more than 5,54,900 deaths.

(Image Credit: AP)

