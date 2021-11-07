Chinese Envoy Meets Afghanistan FM, Promises To Facilitate Visas For Afghan Traders

Wang Yu, the Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan, has promised to expedite Chinese visas for Afghan traders, as per local media reports. This comes after Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi, Afghanistan's acting foreign minister, met with Wang Yu.

"IEA Foreign Minister H.E. Amir Khan Muttaqi met Mr. Wang Yu, the Chinese ambassador to Kabul this evening. The meeting focused on bilateral relations, recent Afghan-Chinese Foreign Minister meeting, joint trade & particularly export of Afghan pine nuts to China [sic]," tweeted Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for Foreign Ministry.

He further added that Minister Muttaqi praised China for its efforts towards expanding political and trade relations between the two countries. The meeting on trade comes only days after the first cargo of Afghan pine nuts to China was delivered, reported Khaama Press. In his earlier meeting with Muttaqi, the Chinese ambassador had vowed to continue assisting and cooperating with Afghanistan without any conditions. According to TOLO News, China had also offered $15 million in humanitarian relief as well as three million doses of COVID vaccines to Afghanistan.

In response to request H.E. Muttaqi, the Chinese Ambassador pledged to facilitate necessary visa services for Afghan traders.



Minister Muttaqi thanked China for its efforts towards expanding political and trade relations between the two countries. — Abdul Qahar Balkhi (@QaharBalkhi) November 6, 2021

Taliban reopens Afghan Embassy in Islamabad

China, which has been closely monitoring events in Afghanistan, wants to use the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) to enhance its influence in Pakistan and across Central and South Asia, in an attempt to counter US dominance. Meanwhile, China also has a vested interest in Afghanistan because its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) development projects pass through the country, reported ANI. Notably, on November 5, the Taliban announced that it has resumed operations of the Afghan embassy in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. The embassy acknowledged its reopening in a statement on its official Facebook page, reported TOLO News.

According to the Islamic Emirate spokesperson and acting deputy minister of information and culture, Zabiullah Mujahid the measure was taken to address the Afghan refugees' existing problems. He said that employees of the embassy and consulates who were present there resumed their duties as many people were facing a lot of issues related to the embassies and consulates. However, Mujahid also clarified that this does not imply that Afghan diplomats have returned there and resumed official duties, reported the outlet. It should be mentioned here that the Taliban is struggling to gain recognition from the international community after taking control of Afghanistan and announcing its interim government.

