Afghan Traders Accuse Pakistan Of Obstructing Chaman-Boldak Transit Route: Report

Several Afghan traders have accused Pakistan's government of obstructing the Chaman-Boldak transit route. According to local media reports, attacks on Pakistani security stations near the Afghan border have intensified since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan. Despite Pakistani authorities' claims that the Pak-Afghan border was completely safe, instability on the Afghan side appeared to be infiltrating Pakistan. The traders demanded that the relevant authorities find an urgent solution to the challenges alongside the so-called Durand Line's crossing points, reported news agency ANI citing The Afghanistan Times. An Afghan dealer claimed that Pakistan opens the gates for a limited time and with various limitations. While threatening to halt all business activities, he said that the neighbouring country allows imports and exports but disallows transit of goods, reported The Afghanistan Times.

Meanwhile, the governor of southern Kandahar province, Haji Mohammad Yusuf Wafa, acknowledged the issues raised by the Afghan traders and indicated that he has discussed the issue with Pakistani authorities. After the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan, Pakistan had temporarily closed the Chaman border with the war-ravaged country citing security concerns. Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid had stated that Imran Khan-led Pakistan government wants peace and stability in Afghanistan and due to "some concerns" the border at Chaman has been closed, reported ANI quoting The Express Tribune. According to a report, since the Taliban's hostile takeover of Afghanistan, pedestrian traffic through Pakistan's Chaman border crossing had increased significantly.

Afghanistan's business sector urges United States to release its frozen assets

It should be mentioned here that earlier this month, Afghanistan's business sector had urged the United States to release its frozen assets. In a news conference in Kabul, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) and the Afghanistan Chamber of Mines and Industry (ACMI) warned of economic collapse unless the country's frozen deposits are freed, according to Tolo News. Private sector representatives condemned the freeze of Afghanistan's reserve by the US as a violation of humanitarian law, and they urged the United Nations to defend the rights of Afghans in addition to the work it is doing to attract humanitarian aid to the country. Meanwhile, the Taliban's announcement of a non-inclusive interim administration has drawn international condemnation. Governments worldwide have declared that they will not accept Afghanistan's new authorities until the country has a more inclusive government in place.

Image: ANI/AP