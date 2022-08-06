Chinese Envoy Says People Of 160 Nations Supporting China's Stand On Pelosi's Taiwan Visit

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's recent visit to Taiwan prompted lots of hue and cry from the Chinese government, who vehemently condemned the move. Meanwhile, Sun Weidong, China's ambassador to India, claimed that Beijing's stand on Pelosi's Taiwan visit has garnered support of people from over 160 countries. "On Pelosi’s visit to China's Taiwan region, people from over 160 countries have voiced their support for China’s efforts to uphold its sovereignty & territorial integrity," he wrote on Twitter.

The Chinese administration has taken several retaliation measures since Pelosi concluded her one-day visit to Taiwan on August 3. Apart from launching massive military exercises in the Asia-Pacific region, China has also initiated trade sanctions against the self-ruled democratic island. In addition, China also took at least eight countermeasures against the US on Friday, August 5. These include suspension of cooperation on illegal immigration repatriation, drug control, and climate change as well as the cancellation of China-US theatre commanders talks, defence policy coordination discussions, and military maritime security consultative mechanisms.

Military-to-military ties between US and China reach all-time low: Expert

Lü Xiang, an expert on US studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, stated that all three cancellations are connected to the working processes between the Chinese and US militaries, indicating a decline in mutual trust between the Armed Forces of the two countries. He further stated that military-to-military relations between the two countries have reached an all-time low, and the risks of conflicts are escalating. "The cancellation also sent a clear signal to the US that the Chinese side will never accept the US blatantly damaging China-US relations without bearing any consequences," Xiang told Global Times.

China reacts sharply to Pelosi's Taiwan visit

It is pertinent to mention here that US Speaker Pelosi's visit to Taiwan happened despite the continuous warnings from the People's Republic of China (PRC). Reacting sharply to the development, China has imposed sanctions on Pelosi as well as on immediate relatives. Besides, it also launched massive military drills in the Asia Pacific region, encircling Taiwan.

Meanwhile, the Chinese military exercises have been denounced by the United States as being in contradiction with the long-standing objective of preserving peace and stability in the region. Notably, China asserts absolute sovereignty over Taiwan, despite the island's self-ruled government for more than seven decades.

(Image: AP)