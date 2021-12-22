Chinese Foreign Ministry Claims Situation At India-China Border 'generally Stable'

In a key development, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian has asserted that the situation at the India-China border is “generally stable”. The Chinese spokesperson made the remarks at the press conference on December 21 while responding to a question on how China viewed the current situation at the India-China border. Lijian stated that the two countries have maintained the situation through "diplomatic and military channels".

“I would like to say that the situation at the China-India border is generally stable. China and India have maintained dialogue through diplomatic and military channels to ease the situation along the border,” Zhao Lijian said in the press briefing.

Wang Yi asserts India-China 'maintain dialogue'

The remarks of Zhao Lijian come after Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi asserted that India and China have “maintained dialogue through diplomatic and military channels” as per the PTI report. Furthermore, Wang Yi highlighted that China has “effectively managed and controlled frictions” in certain borders in order to improve bilateral ties. The remarks of the Chinese Foreign Minister and foreign minister spokesperson comes as the military standoff in Eastern Ladakh has affected the relations of China and India.

India-China border dispute

It’s been more than a year since the disputes between India and China started on the border. The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese Army started in May 2020. The border standoff between the two sides began after major clashes in the Pangong lake area. Following the clashes, the deployment of military troops was increased and heavy weapons were brought to the border. The two countries later started military and diplomatic talks and even completed the disengagement process in Gogra in August and in the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in February, as per the PTI report.

On July 31, India and China held the 12th round of Corps Commander-level talks. Following the 12th round of talks, the army personnel of both countries completed the disengagement process in Gogra. In order to ease the tensions, China and India have remained in touch at the level of foreign ministers and between the top army commanders.

(With Inputs from PTI)

Image: PTI/AP