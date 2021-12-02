Chinese Govt Slams WTA Over Peng Shuai Row, Says Country Opposes 'politicising Sport'

On Thursday, the Chinese government slammed the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) for "politicising sports" following its announcement of suspending all tournaments in China and Hong Kong owing to concerns regarding the treatment of Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Reacting to WTA's decision, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi stated that the country has always been staunchly opposed to the politicization of sports, reported Global Times, the state-owned tabloid. In an article, the outlet published that sports issues should be viewed through the lens of sports. It has a good impact on human society since it allows people of all cultural backgrounds to communicate with one another.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Tennis Association (CTA) also vehemently opposed the WTA's decision to suspend all tournaments in the country. According to the CTA, the WTA made a unilateral decision in the interest of "protecting its players" based on false information. The CTA went on to say that it will not only afflict and hurt the relevant athlete, but it will also significantly limit the prospects for female tennis players to compete fairly. "The decision will stifle interest in the sport of tennis," the CTA added as reported by Global Times.

Earlier, WTA chairman Steve Simon said in a statement that he doesn't see how he can ask his players to compete in China, where Peng Shuai's voice has been silenced and she appears to have been pressured to retract her sexual assault complaint against a major Chinese politician. The WTA is particularly concerned about the hazards that all of its players and staff may suffer if tournaments are conducted in China next year, according to Simon. "China’s leaders have left the WTA with no choice. I remain hopeful that our pleas will be heard and the Chinese authorities will take steps to legitimately address this issue," Simon added.

Peng Shuai accused former Chinese leader of sexual assault

It is pertinent to mention here that on November 2, tennis star Peng Shuai had accused former Chinese vice-premier Zhang Gaoli of sexually assaulting her. In her lengthy Weibo post, which was deleted half an hour later, Shui had claimed that Zhang had forced her into sex after inviting her to his house three years ago. After Shuai made the allegations, it was reported that she was missing. Days later, when the world, including WTA, raised questions of the Chinese authorities, Shuai's pictures were released by local journalists who were trying to prove that the athlete is free and safe in the country.

