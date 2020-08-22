Satellite Images Show Chinese Submarine Using Underground Base In SCS's Hainan Island

On August 21, rare satellite imagery released by American imaging company Planet Labs showed a Chinese nuclear submarine entering a ‘secret underground base’ on Hainan Island in the South China Sea. Photo of the first-ever spotted rare sight has raised speculations among the military watchers. In the image, a ballistic Chinese submarine, which appears to be Type 093 nuclear-powered is seen entering an unknown tunnel to an underground berth on Yulin Naval Base. A former United States Defense Department official, Drew Thompson, called the shot a “rare occurrence”. As per reports, the official confirmed that what appeared in the image was perhaps a Chinese underground base. He added that China conceals a lot of its military hardware, from submarines to missile systems based far inland.

Located on the southern end of Hainan Island almost 300 miles (470 kilometers) southwest of Hong Kong, Yulin Base is one of China's key facilities to protect its military assets. Thompson was reported saying that people’s Republic had a tremendous experience in maintaining underground facilities considering its acute vulnerabilities for coastline attacks. China’s Type 093 Class of Nuclear Submarines or Shang class is known to have six-tube torpedo armament according to the military think tanks. The tubes on the submarine range 533 or 650 millimeters in size that give the submarine its wide range, endurance. Both anti-vessel and land-attack missiles can be fired from onboard vertical launch tubes of the nuclear submarine.

ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡³ #CHINA – A secret base of Chinese #nuclear submarine fleet was captured in a fresh satellite image



Atomic submarines are based at the base of #PLANavy under the name #Yulin.



It is located on the northern edge of the #SouthChinaSea – on the #HainanIsland#OSINT #Navy #Taiwan pic.twitter.com/BwlVUVfR1E — ISCResearch (@ISCResearch) August 21, 2020

Read: South Korea, China Hold Talks In First-ever Highest-level Meeting Since COVID-19 Outbreak

Read: China Will Own US If Biden Gets Elected, Says Trump

Extremely 'noiseless' operation in sea

Earlier, China only had a class of first nuclear-powered submarine, the Type 091, or Han-class, however, the Shang-class is known for its extremely noiseless operation in the seas. According to a think tank report, a naval expert H. I. Sutton described the ambient sea noise of Type 093 as 90 decibels that would make the submarine almost undetectable due to its low ambient sea noise and its anechoic tiles on submarine’s hull absorbed enemy sonar instantly.

A former director of operations at US Pacific Command's Joint Intelligence Center reportedly said that the secret underground facility in the South China Sea would make it difficult for other nations to observe China's military operations. Nations wouldn't be able to crack China's combat readiness and operational response times, he added.

China’s underground secret bunker operating these “very advanced” war submarines indicates People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) involvement for its operation in the disputed South China Sea, as per some reports. China has also been asserting its sweeping sovereignty claims in the strategic South China Sea with belligerence and military muscle power against the smaller claimant nations. Recently, the Department of Defense assessment of China's military also indicated that the modernization of China's submarines remained a high priority for the PLAN at Yulin base that stores nuclear powered advanced ballistic missile submarines, as per the reports.

Read: Massive Sinkhole Swallows 21 Cars In China As Heavy Rains Continue To Wreak Havoc | WATCH

Read: Trump Struggles To Use Power Of Presidency To Counter Biden

(Images Credit: Federation of American Scientists)