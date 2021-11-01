Chinese PLA Warplanes Enter Taiwan's ADIZ; Sixth Intrusion Recorded In October

Chinese military provocations against Taiwan continues as eight Chinese warplanes entered the island nation's Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) on Sunday. Beijing deployed at least six People's Liberation Army (PLA) Shenyang J-16 fighter jets and one KJ-500 and a Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare plane that entered the ADIZ, according to Taiwan News which cited the Ministry of National Defence (MND). This was the sixth intrusion by China in October.

In response to the Chinese incursions, Taiwan deployed an interceptor aircraft and issued radio warnings while deploying air defence missile systems to monitor the PLA planes. Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence in its report has stated that China has sent more than 680 military planes into the ADIZ this year, Taiwan News reported.

China's PLA employs AI Technology to simulate War Games aiding Taiwan invasion: Reports

The Centre for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET) at Georgetown University, in its report, has stated that the PLA is using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to simulate war games for invasion operations against Taiwan. The report added that China will continue investing in AI to disrupt U.S. military information systems, and it also aims to erode the U.S. advantage in undersea warfare. The report titled 'Harnessed Lightning How the Chinese Military is Adopting Artificial Intelligence' claims to have examined nearly 350 AI deals between the Chinese troops and state-owned defence enterprises to adopt AI in the year 2020.

"The report identifies China’s key AI defence industry suppliers, highlights gaps in U.S. export control policies, and contextualizes the PLA’s AI investments within China’s broader strategy to compete militarily with the United States," a summary of the report formulated by Ryan Fedasiuk, Jennifer Melot and Ben Murphy read.

China-Taiwan tussle

China and Taiwan have been engaged in a tussle as Beijing claims full sovereignty over the island nation, a thriving democracy of almost 24 million people located off the southeastern coast of mainland China. Beijing continues to claim Taiwan even as the latter has been governed separately for more than seven decades.

On the other hand, Taipei has countered Chinese aggression by increasing strategic ties with democracies and rivals of China, mainly the United States. Beijing has repeatedly opposed US and Taiwan ties and has constantly threatened that "Taiwan's independence" means war. Moreover, the US has supported Taiwan by maintaining close ties and providing it with military assets. On the other hand, Taiwan also enjoys support from the United States. On June 1, Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged complete reunification with self-ruled Taiwan and vowed to smash any attempts at formal independence for the island.

Image: AP