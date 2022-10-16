Chinese-run Firms In Zimbabwe Under Fire Over Human Rights Violations Of Mining Workers

In Zimbabwe, Chinese-owned firms have recently come under fire for flagrant abuses of mining worker safety standards as well as human rights. According to Africa Daily, the recent incident of mistreatment by the Chinese mine owner has once again brought attention to the abuse of locals and unethical tactics used by Chinese employers in the African nation. In addition to the mistreatment, Chinese investors frequently accuse local employees of theft and physically and verbally abuse them, and flagrantly violate the law.

Chinese mining activities in Odzi, according to the Centre for Research and Development (CRD), a Manicaland-based organisation that governs natural resources, have been blatantly breaking the law in terms of health and safety.

A Chinese-owned gold mining firm that operates in Mutare district's Odzi peri-urban region has recently been criticised for allegedly mistreating employees and violating the nation's labour laws and regulations, according to Africa Daily. It is worth mentioning that a number of gold mines are operated by the Chinese business known as Odzi Resources Zimbabwe Private Limited around the nation, notably at Mashava, Mbalabala, Bulawayo, Kwekwe, and Mazowe.

In a separate instance, the Zimbabwe Diamond and Allied Minerals Workers Union (ZDAMWU) appealed to the Chinese embassy in Zimbabwe on September 19 to take action and to make sure Chinese investors abide by local laws.

Furthermore, China has recently sponsored and given loans for several infrastructure projects throughout Africa, including the new Zimbabwean parliament. Chinese investments in African nations have grown throughout time, mostly for the purpose of utilising their natural resources to meet the raw material needs of their businesses, ANI reported. However, according to Africa Daily, it gives little consideration to the social and environmental effects on the host countries.

Human rights violations of Zimbabwean workers

Former worker Tatenda Chikwanha, who was recently sacked after speaking out against the pervasive mistreatment, stated that the Chinese employer mistreated workers at the Odzi mine. He continued by saying that workers were not given protective gear, good food, or lodging while on the job. According to Africa Daily, many workers were afraid of being victimised and were unable to inform the authorities of the issues with their bad working circumstances.

The Zimbabwe Environmental Lawyers Association (ZELA) claimed that salaries are frequently very low and frequently not paid on time. If a worker attempts to assert their rights and demand what is fair, they risk being shot or beaten.

Approximately 40 workers at a Chinese-owned mine in Kadoma's Doneni, Muzvezve region, who have gone months without receiving pay, alleged that the owners treat them like slaves. According to Africa Daily, they also asserted that they were forced to labour in the mine shaft without any safety gear, putting them at risk for accidents and other health problems.

