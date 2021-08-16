Chinese Stooge Rubs Salt In US Wounds As Taliban Seizes Afghanistan & Makes Americans Flee

While China has largely been non-committal over the Taliban's successful conquest of Afghanistan, a willingness by the Xi Jinping administration to officially meet with the Taliban leadership a few weeks back indicated it wasn't overtly averse to the end of US hegemony in Kabul. Now, a prominent Chinese media stooge has dropped the charade to land a jibe at the United States' Secretary of State Antony Blinken as the US scrambled to evacuate its remaining presence from a war-torn Afghanistan which it had largely controlled for 20 years.

After the Taliban on Sunday emerged on the brink of absolute triumph, with their fighters ordered to wait on the outskirts of Kabul and the government surrendering and initiating a 'transfer of power', Hu Xijin, Editor-in-Chief of The Global Times seemed to be unable to hide his glee.

Chinese stooge sarcastically asks if US still 'stands by Afghan people'

Amid Taliban's incessant and violent territorial gains in Afghanistan, the Chinese state-media motormouth took to Twitter to corner the top US official. The Communist lackey sarcastically asked Blinken if he still stood with Afghan people as the US always had pledged to.

Taking to Twitter, the Editor-in-chief of the Global Times said, "Mr. Blinken, where is your pet phrase? You don’t plan to announce to stand with the Afghan people?"

He also compared the ongoing 'transition of power' with the shambles witnessed in the United States after Joe Biden defeated Donald Trump in the Presidential elections, only for Trump to claim that the election was rigged and order his followers to attempt a coup of the US Congress.

US undertakes emergency evacuation of embassy workers

On August 15, Antony Blinken told CNN that it was not in the interests of the US to remain in Afghanistan after the Taliban insurgents entered the capital province of Kabul. Failing to beat back the Taliban's advances despite having to invest billions of dollars over four US administrations deployed in the Afghan government, President Joe Biden-led government on Sunday increased the number of US troops to assist in an emergency evacuation of US embassy workers and Afghan civilians. Biden announced that a total of 5,000 US forces will now be sent to manage evacuations and the conclusion of the US operation after 20 years on the ground. He had warned the Taliban that if they put US citizens or their mission in jeopardy there will be consequences.

Despite a precipitous move to eject US and NATO troops from a volatile State, US Secretary of State insisted that the mission in Afghanistan has been "successful", rejecting its comparison with Vietnam's Saigon.

Blinken said that the US entered Afghanistan with one mission, that is to deal with the people who attacked on 9/11 and that mission has been successful, as reported by AFP. He also rejected comparisons with the American departure from Saigon as the Vietnam War drew to a close in 1975. The US forces withdrawal from Afghanistan is being compared to Saigon, as the capital of then US-backed South Vietnam was recaptured by Communist-ruled North Vietnam two years after America's pullout. The United States was in the country for 19 years.

China's take on Taliban rule in Afghanistan

During a press conference on July 29, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi was asked about his meeting with the Afghan Taliban delegation and its relation with Beijing.

He said that Taliban has the utmost sincerity to work towards and realise peace. It stands ready to work with other parties to establish a political framework in Afghanistan.

"The Afghan Taliban will never allow any force to use the Afghan territory to engage in acts detrimental to China," China's Foreign Minister had said.