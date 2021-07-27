Chinese TikTok Star Plunges 160ft To Her Death While Recording A Video From A Crane

In a horrifying incident, a Chinese influencer and TikTok star plunged to her death after she crashed 160ft from a crane on camera. Xiao Qiumei (23) who worked as a crane operator lost her life after she allegedly fell from the crane while recording a video from the top of the machine. The influencer who has more than 100,000 followers would regularly share videos of her daily life as a crane operator.

According to eyewitnesses, the Chinese TikTok star fell 160ft to the ground with her phone in her hand. The incident occurred at around 5.40 pm on Tuesday in the city of Quzhou, in western China's Zhejiang Province. The video of her fall was recorded on her camera and is being widely shared on social media. This was Xiao Qiumei's last video before her phone reportedly fell from the crane.

Her family, however, has claimed that her death had nothing to do with the filming. They stated that being a professional, she always kept her mobile phone away during working hours. The family believes that she fell to her death while returning from a shift operating the crane after she 'missed a step'. Most of her co-workers had left the site, as per TheSun.

The last rites of the social media influencer have been carried out by the family. The 23-year-old from China was a mother to two children.

Over the last few years, several reports of social media stars losing their lives while recording videos or live streaming have come to light. A similar incident was witnessed earlier this month after a Hong Kong influencer fell to death when she tumbled into a waterfall while taking a selfie. The incident had taken place on July 10, when Sofia Cheung (32) was trying to capture an image from the top of the waterfall.

(Image credit- AsiaWire)