Chinese Troops To Travel To Russia To Participate In Vostok Military Exercise

Chinese armed forces will travel to Russia to participate in the strategic command and staff exercise Vostok-2022. The military exercise is set to take place between August 30 to September 5. The Chinese Defence Ministry stated that the troops will visit Russia as per the annual plan for "cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries" and the bilateral agreement with Moscow, TASS reported. The Chinese Defence Ministry noted that the troops' participation in the military exercises is "in no way related to the current international and regional situation."

The Chinese Defence Ministry noted that the military exercise is aimed at "friendly cooperation" among the armed forces of all the participating nations. It further stated that the strategic command and staff exercise will enhance the level of interaction of all parties and bolster the ability to respond to security threats, as per the TASS report. The Vostok-2022 strategic command and staff exercise are due to take place under the command of Russia's chief of General Staff, Valery Gerasimov. The exercise scheduled to be held from August 30 to September 5 will take place at 13 training grounds in the Eastern Military District of the Russian armed forces.

More about Vostok 2022 strategic command post exercise

Earlier on 26 July, the Russian Defence Ministry stated that the Vostok 2022 strategic command post exercise will held from August 30 to September 5. According to Russian Defence Ministry underscored that the exercise will focus on groupings of troops to ensure the military security. The exercises will include troops of the Eastern Military District, units of the Airborne Troops, Long Range Aviation, military transport aviation and military contingents from other nations.

China announces military drills around Taiwan

Meanwhile, China has announced additional military drills around Taiwan, according to AP. The announcement of China came after members of the US congressional delegation held a meeting with Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen on Monday, 15 August. Notably, China had launched similar military drills after US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Taiwan. Chinese Foreign Ministry Wang Wenbin called the visit of the US delegation led by Ed Markey a "blatant violation of the one-China principle and the stipulations of three Sino-US joint communiques." Speaking at a press briefing on August 15, Wenbin asserted that China will take "resolute and strong measures" to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"China once again urges the US to abide by the One-China principle and the three joint communiqués, prudently handle Taiwan-related issues and stop fudging, hollowing out and distorting the One-China principle to prevent further damaging China-US relations and peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Wang Wenbin said in the press briefing.

