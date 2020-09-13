Chinese Virologist Claims COVID-19 Originated From Wuhan Lab, Offers Evidence

Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist who had fled to the United States fearing persecution by Chinese authorities, in a fresh revelation has claimed that the COVID-19 virus was created at Wuhan lab and is not natural. In an interview with ITV on September 11, Li-Meng said that she has evidence to support her claim that the virus originated from a lab in Wuhan.

The Chinese scientist in exile has vowed to publish proof backing her allegations saying that the Chinese government and the World Health Organisation (WHO) knew about the human-to-human transmission much before they made it public and how badly it could affect the world if not contained. Li-Meng was working for the Hong Kong School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong when the COVID-19 outbreak happened. She was researching about virology and immunology at the time of the outbreak in China.

Li-Meng during her recent interview said that the genome sequence of COVID-19 looks like a human fingerprint. Li-Meng added that based on this one can identify that the virus is not from nature. "I use this evidence to tell people why this has come from the lab in China, why they are the ones who made it," Li-Meng said during the interview.

Li-Meng further alleged that the Chinese government is running a campaign to spread false rumours against her and authorities have also erased all her information. Li-Meng had last month appeared in another television interview, where she had fired allegation on the World Health Organisation (WHO) for creating a "smokescreen" about the origin of the virus.

Others believe originated from wet market

Meanwhile, the international community and scientists believe that the COVID-19 originated from a seafood market in Wuhan and further spread outwards from China eventually becoming a pandemic. The United States had also accused the Chinese government of creating the virus at Wuhan lab, which WHO denied calling it "speculative".

